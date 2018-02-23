'Breaks My Heart': Caregiver Describes Bringing Food From Home For Assisted Living ResidentsFormer employees of assisted living facilities that were suddenly closed are talking about the poor conditions for the people who lived there.

Doctor Turned State Lawmaker Weighs In On Health Care ReformA doctor turned state lawmaker says the best way to reform our health care system is for the government to set prices.

9-Year-Old Asks For Stuffed Animal Donations Instead Of Birthday PresentsIn hopes of helping children who are involuntarily in the middle of legal issues, an elementary school student decided to change the way she celebrated her birthday.