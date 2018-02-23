MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) — Former Morrison police lieutenant Anthony Paul Joiner was sentenced Friday to 42 months in prison for stealing more than $132,000 from the Town of Morrison.
Joiner was second in command at the Morrison Police Department when the crimes occurred between December 2010 and February 2016.
His responsibilities included making bank deposits, arranging extra duty contracts with Bandimere Speedway, arranging the cell phone contract for the town’s authorized employee cell phones, and the department’s fleet manager.
Joiner diverted funds from the Town of Morrison to his personal account through a private fund he created called the “5280 Police Motors Memorial Fund.” This money was intended for trips to Washington D.C. for police officers during National Police Week.
“Anthony Joiner, a sworn peace officer with the Morrison Police Department, violated the public trust,” said 1st Judicial District Attorney Pete Weir. “The sentence imposed by Judge Hall sends a strong message that this conduct will be taken very seriously and offenders will be held accountable.”