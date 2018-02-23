By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – After a frigid, foggy morning over the area sunshine will break out for the early part of the day on Friday. But, all the ingredients are still in place for another round of afternoon snow returning to the Front Range.

On the weather map we still have a deep, low pressure trough over the western half of the nation. This trough has been locked in place spinning up bits of energy and moisture into the state. Then next blast will be moving into the mountains by early Friday afternoon.

For the Denver metro area skies will be clear to partly cloudy early on with another shot of snow moving in just in time for the Friday afternoon rush hour. Some of the afternoon and early evening bands of snow could be quick and heavy from north Denver northward to Fort Collins. Much like what happened on Thursday when small, but, heavy bands of snow popped up from Arvada west into Genesee. Some of those spots saw 3 to 6 inches of snow in just a few hours.

There are Winter Weather Advisories in place for all of the western mountains and northeastern plains Friday afternoon thru Saturday for several inches of snow.

For the Denver metro area more snow will fall Friday night into Saturday morning with accumulations adding up to 1 to 3 inches of snow from the Mile High City up to Fort Collins and Cheyenne.

By the weekend the cold pattern should start to shift with a gradual warm up beginning.

