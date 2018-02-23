  • CBS4On Air

(credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office)

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office shared a story about a generous girl with a big heart.

It made us smile and we wanted to pass it along:

Meet Rachel.

Rachel is an extraordinary young lady. For her 9th birthday, Rachel decided she didn’t need any more toys, but knew there are lots of kids out there who do, especially those that are going through a tough time.

So she came up with a plan.

Rachel decided that she would ask her friends and family to give a new stuffed animal instead of a birthday gift, so that she could collect these items and donate them to kids who need them.

Rachel received about 30 stuffed animals and brought them to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

rachels toys 9 Year Old Girl Gives Up Birthday Gifts To Donate Toys To Kids Impacted By Crimes

(credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

Rachel knew that we see a lot of kids who are going through a rough time. They could be victims of crimes or witnesses to crimes. They could have a parent or family member who is in our custody. Rachel knew that this kind gift could help make a difficult time easier for a child in need.

So she gave. Without thinking of herself–only thinking of others.

Rachel’s selflessness, compassion, and desire to do good is inspiring. Thank you, Rachel! Your act of kindness will surely bring comfort during a difficult time.

We here at CBS Denver would also like to commend Rachel for taking action to make a positive impact in our community.

 

