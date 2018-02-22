VOTE WALSH:Vote for CBS4's Kathy Walsh to be the voice on DIA's trains!
Troy Tulowitzki (credit: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DUNEDIN, Florida (CBS4) – Spring training practices are underway and it’s around this time that professional portraits are taken of all the players on the baseball rosters across the league.

The Rockies were getting their photos taken at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale on Thursday.

Things got a little silly for one former well-known Rockie in his spring training photo shoot.

Troy Tulowitzki, the Toronto Blue Jays shortstop, was mistaken for a pitcher in Dunedin, Florida. And instead of immediately correcting the photographer, Tulo went with it and posed as if he was reading the signal from the catcher and getting ready to throw a strike.

Watch the video from MLB’s Facebook page:

 

Since he was traded from Colorado to the Blue Jays, Tulowitzki has struggled to stay healthy. He missed 96 games in 2017 with an ankle injury.

