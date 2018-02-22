By Karen Morfitt

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – School security is now a topic of discussion for parents across the country, and right here in Colorado.

Thirteen schools locally responded to reports of threats in a week prompting parents to question the safety of their children

Lindsey Federico is one of them now speaking out.

“I think about what I would do if they don’t come home today,” she said.

Federico organized Arvada parents for safer schools- not to debate political issues but rally for change

“My oldest son was 4 months old when Columbine happened and he’s 19 now and I don’t feel like anything is safe enough for our kids,” Federico said.

Thursday she was among dozens of parents who listened in as Jefferson County Superintendent Jason Glass and Head of Security John McDonald opened up via Facebook, talking about security already in place and the response to rising threats against their schools

“It’s always easier to justify what you’ve done than try and justify what you didn’t do so we put a lot of effort into it,” McDonald said, “if we feel like there is a potential for violence we just can’t get our arms around then we are going to make notification to the community.”

The two of them also took time to address questions from parents. A number of community concerns focused around the idea of having a more secure building and included recommendations for fewer access points and adding metal detectors.

“Day to day metal detectors are incredibly challenging on an open campus environment,” McDonald said, ”in a high school environment we would have to change our way of life in Jefferson County, now that’s a community decision,” he said.

Like many of the parents who weighed in, Federico was thankful for the discussion.

Until she sees actual change, she says her morning goodbyes with her children will not be getting any easier.

“At this point, I don’t know if I’m going to see them when I get home and that’s the worst feeling,” she said.

