VOTE WALSH:Vote for CBS4's Kathy Walsh to be the voice on DIA's trains!
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 AMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 AMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aspen Snowmass, Copper, Eldora, Ikon Pass, Skiing, Steamboat, Winter Park

DENVER (CBS4/AP) — A ski company that owns resorts from Quebec to Colorado says it will cost between $599 and $899 for a pass granting access to 26 resorts across North America.

ikon1 Prices For New Ikon Ski Pass Unveiled

(credit: ikonpass.com)

Denver-based Alterra Mountain Company announced Thursday that the cheaper version of the new Ikon Pass (the “Ikon Base Pass”) will offer unlimited access to Winter Park, Copper and Eldora and several other resorts outside Colorado. It will also offer restricted access to 18 others including the four ski areas at Aspen Snowmass and Steamboat.

The more expensive version will simply be called Ikon Pass and will offer unlimited access to Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper and Eldora plus seven days at the four ski areas at Aspen Snowmass, as well as lots of skiing opportunities outside the state.

The Ikon Pass includes resorts in nine states and four Canadian provinces and is expected to rival Vail Resorts’ popular Epic Pass, which offers skiers access to more than a dozen resorts in three countries.

LINK: Ikon Pass

The dueling multi-resort passes are the latest sign of a consolidating ski industry.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders