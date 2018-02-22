DENVER (CBS4/AP) — A ski company that owns resorts from Quebec to Colorado says it will cost between $599 and $899 for a pass granting access to 26 resorts across North America.
Denver-based Alterra Mountain Company announced Thursday that the cheaper version of the new Ikon Pass (the “Ikon Base Pass”) will offer unlimited access to Winter Park, Copper and Eldora and several other resorts outside Colorado. It will also offer restricted access to 18 others including the four ski areas at Aspen Snowmass and Steamboat.
The more expensive version will simply be called Ikon Pass and will offer unlimited access to Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper and Eldora plus seven days at the four ski areas at Aspen Snowmass, as well as lots of skiing opportunities outside the state.
The Ikon Pass includes resorts in nine states and four Canadian provinces and is expected to rival Vail Resorts’ popular Epic Pass, which offers skiers access to more than a dozen resorts in three countries.
LINK: Ikon Pass
The dueling multi-resort passes are the latest sign of a consolidating ski industry.
