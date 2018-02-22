DENVER (CBS4) – Updates could be coming to Larimer Square. They would be the first changes to the Denver block since its major revitalization 15 years ago.
Block owner Jeff Hermanson and partner Urban Villages want to add two buildings not on Larimer Street itself but behind the existing structures and butting up against the back alleys.
One would bring affordable housing to the neighborhood and the developers haven’t said what the other one would be.
Portions of some of the existing buildings on the square would need to be demolished to make room for the new structures, Business Den reports.
Denver City Council would also need to adjust the city’s restriction on buildings that are higher than 64 feet in order for the structures to get built. Their exact height hasn’t been determined.
Another change that could be coming is putting in rooftop gardens that restaurants could use to grow produce.
The developers hope to start building next year or possibly in 2020.
This is on Market Street. They have already developed the land on Lawrence Street which butts up to the east alley of Larimer Street.