By Raetta Holdman

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A restaurant in Fort Lupton may be linked to an outbreak of salmonella.

The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment is investigating 8 confirmed cases of salmonella, three of them linked to events at Aims Community College catered by Burrito Delight.

One of those events was held on February 1 and there is one confirmed case. About 70 people attended it.

The second was held on February 13, about 400 people attended and there are two confirmed cases.

Of the eight cases, six adults live in Weld County, one in Larimer County and one in Boulder County.

The county health department had closed Burrito Delight for the investigation but a CBS4 crew said it was open on Thursday afternoon.

“Salmonella is a bacteria that causes symptoms like diarrhea, upset stomach, fever, and occasionally vomiting,” said Dr. Mark E. Wallace, Executive Director of the Weld County Health Department in a news release.

Symptoms usually develop between six and 72 hours after contaminated food and last four to seven days without treatment.

Most people recover on their own.

The Weld County Health Department can answer questions at (970) 304-6410. There is also a non-staffed hotline available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (970) 300-4457.

