SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4)– A substitute teacher at Salida Middle School, accused of sexually assaulting a child, has been released from jail after posting bond.
William Zulla, 70, of Howard faces a long list of charges after serious allegations involving students that he was supposed to be helping at Salida Middle School surfaced.
CBS4 has learned Zulla bonded out of jail, but the District Attorney is asking the court to increase the bond that was set at $10,000.
They believe more victims may come forward. The Salida police investigation continues as already more than a 20 students have been interviewed.
Zulla’s attorney did not want to comment on the case to CBS4.
Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.