By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Cold is the big story for Tuesday with temperatures struggling to reach 20° in Denver. We also have a 20% chance for flurries or light snow but very little if any additional accumulation.

If snow manages to redevelop along the Front Range, it will likely happen between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and locations south of I-70 have the best chance.



In terms of the snow that occurred late Monday, most of us at lower elevations saw 3-6 inches but a few areas in eastern Boulder County including Louisville and Lafayette saw more. The official total for Denver (as measured at DIA) was 2.9″. That brings our total for the season to 18.5 inches which is about 14 inches below normal through February 20.



In the mountains, scattered light snow showers are expected through Tuesday night with minor accumulation. And as I mentioned previously, some of that mountain snow may spill east into Denver metro during the afternoon and evening.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, it will be mainly dry statewide but also quite chilly. Temperatures in the metro will not be as cold as Tuesday but will probably stay below freezing. It could be Thursday or even Friday by the time we can finally transition out of the deep freeze.

There is also good chance of snow returning to the mountains on Thursday and Friday and it’s possible a few flurries or light snow showers could reach Denver for the end of the week. At this time we don’t expect any more accumulating snowfall in the metro area through the weekend.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.