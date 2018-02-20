DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police have released the name of the man suspected in killing two people in a crash on Interstates 70 and 225.
The crash happened early Sunday morning when police say Ernie Crawley was driving a silver sedan going eastbound on I-70.
Investigators say Crawley collided with a darker sedan traveling next to him in the center lane forcing both vehicles to rollover.
Two people inside the darker sedan were killed. They’ve been identified as 21-year-old Sean Moler and 24-year-old Brandi Wilson.
Investigators say Crawley appeared impaired and was slurring his speech when officers arrived.
Crawley has had several encounters with law enforcement, mostly with Aurora police, that include assault and traffic offense charges. He could now face vehicular homicide charges.