  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMBull
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Deadly Rollover, Denver Police, Ernie Crawley, I-70 & I-225 Crash, Interstate 225, Interstate 70, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police have released the name of the man suspected in killing two people in a crash on Interstates 70 and 225.

ernie crawley Police Identify Man Accused Of Deadly Double Rollover On I 70

Ernie Crawley (credit: Denver Police)

The crash happened early Sunday morning when police say Ernie Crawley was driving a silver sedan going eastbound on I-70.

Investigators say Crawley collided with a darker sedan traveling next to him in the center lane forcing both vehicles to rollover.

Two people inside the darker sedan were killed. They’ve been identified as 21-year-old Sean Moler and 24-year-old Brandi Wilson.

Investigators say Crawley appeared impaired and was slurring his speech when officers arrived.

Crawley has had several encounters with law enforcement, mostly with Aurora police, that include assault and traffic offense charges. He could now face vehicular homicide charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders