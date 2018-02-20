  • CBS4On Air

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A grand jury in South Dakota has indicted a Colorado couple on charges of financial elder abuse.

Attorney General Marty Jackley said Tuesday that 62-year-old Sandra Lee Pazen and 63-year-old Paul Damon Pazen, both of Fort Collins, were indicted by a Butte County grand jury.

Sandra Pazen faces one felony count of theft by exploitation with a value of between $5,000 and $100,000. Paul Pazen faces one felony count of receiving stolen property with a value of between $5,000 and $100,000, and two felony counts of grand theft.

The charge against Sandra Pazen alleges she took funds from an elder in an amount within the statutory limits. Paul Pazen is accused of receiving and taking funds from an individual within the statutory limits.

Both are due in court March 16.

