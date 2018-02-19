COMING UP:Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live with Former Broncos Offensive Tackle Tyler Polumbus
VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– Vail is the latest town to take up rules for e-bikes, bicycles that have motors to give riders an added boost.

On Tuesday, Vail’s Town Council will take public comment on the new e-bike ordinance.

ebikes 5pkg frame 1506 Vail Takes Public Comment On E Bike Proposal

(credit: CBS)

The plan is to allow the bikes on paved recreation trails but not soft-surface trails.

The ordinance is meant to match up with Colorado’s e-bike laws. The Colorado Department of Transportation limits the use of electric bikes to public roads, but local authorities can draft their own rules.

ebikes 5pkg frame 856 Vail Takes Public Comment On E Bike Proposal

(credit: CBS)

Gregg Barrie, who is Vail’s planner in charge of trails, told council members that Aspen and Pitkin County don’t allow electric bikes on paved trails, but are considering trials.

The Vail Town Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

