DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s skyline could reach 1,000 feet high over the Mile High mark when construction a new skyscraper is completed.

Plans are moving forward for a new skyscraper that would forever change the skyline of Denver. Developers officially submitted plans for the building. They hope to break ground on a roughly 1,000 foot tower later this fall. It would be the tallest building in Colorado by more than 280 feet.

Developer Michael Ursini of Greenwich Realty Capital based in New York City, has been working on this concept for many months. He says GRC hopes the building will take shape at 17th and California.

The tower’s specific address is 650 17th Street, and for now that’s the working name of the building. In fact, more information is available on the website, sixfifty17.com. The site between Welton and California Streets is currently a parking lot.

Ursini says it’s hard to say exactly how many stories the building will be, due to double floor heights, amenity decks, retail space and penthouses. He says it will be in the mid-90-story range, if counted as traditional floors.

Greenwich Realty Capital plans 248 luxury condominium residences, probably a boutique hotel, 22,000 square feet of retail space and more than 500 parking spaces. Altogether, it will have about 1 million square feet of space.

Promotion materials say building residents will enjoy “not only the most breathtaking views available in Denver, but also an unprecedented collection of amenities, including multiple terraces and pools, a spa with sauna and steam rooms, and a fitness center. In addition, sporting amenities include a half-court basketball court, a bowling alley, and a game lounge with a pool table, foosball, and shuffle board.”

The developer says there’s a good reason for the unique shape.

“It’s progressive and designed to go along with how the city is being built,” Ursini says, like the other new skyscrapers in Denver. “We wanted to have a really iconic structure and we think we nailed it with this design. ”

For now, Denver’s tallest building is Republic Plaza with 56 stories at 714 feet. A tower 1000 feet tall would be the 19th tallest building in the U.S.