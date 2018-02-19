TIMNATH, Colo. (CBS4) – A nurse practitioner in Timnath faces charges of sexually assaulting a child.
Lance Zabler was taken into custody on Saturday near his home in northern Colorado.
He could face 16 more charges including child abuse and sex assault on a child by a person in position of trust.
Zabler is employed by Banner Health, and the company says he “will be on leave until more information becomes available on this matter.”
Investigators haven’t said how Zabler knows the victim or victims.