'Gold Rush' Leaving Town But Concerns Over Mining ContinueA reality show that has divided a community over gold mining is packing up and leaving Colorado.

Vail Takes Public Comment On E-Bike ProposalVail is the latest town to take up rules for e-bikes, bicycles that have motors to give riders an added boost.

Developer Submits Plans For 1,000 Feet Tall SkyscraperDenver's skyline could reach 1,000 feet high over the Mile High mark when construction a new skyscraper is completed.

Dog Owner Warns People Of Coyote Attacking Her DogA coyote jumped a seven-foot fence and attacked a dog in Denver last week prompting her owner to warn other pet owners.

Homeowner Catches, Shoots Suspected Burglar As Police ArriveA Greeley homeowner was met with a suspected burglar who was ultimately shot by the homeowner.

Explosion Sets Fire To Asphalt BusinessAn explosion set fire to an asphalt business in Adams County on Monday.