Fog, Flurries, ColdSnow Continues All Day Monday
  • CBS4Watch Now
    Live News KCNC-CBS4 News at 6 p.m.

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:30 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:00 PMBull
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Banner Health, Lance Zabler, Larimer County, Larimer County Sheriff's Office, Local TV, Sexual Assault Of A Child, Timnath

TIMNATH, Colo. (CBS4) – A nurse practitioner in Timnath faces charges of sexually assaulting a child.

Lance Zabler was taken into custody on Saturday near his home in northern Colorado.

He could face 16 more charges including child abuse and sex assault on a child by a person in position of trust.

Zabler is employed by Banner Health, and the company says he “will be on leave until more information becomes available on this matter.”

Investigators haven’t said how Zabler knows the victim or victims.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders