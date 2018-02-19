Fog, Flurries, ColdSnow Continues All Day Monday
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 AMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 AMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arapahoe County, ATF, Aurora, Aurora Police, Aurora Police Department, Emerald Isle, Kelly Acosta, Local TV, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

By Melissa Garcia

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Exactly one year has passed since the murder of a Good Samaritan in Aurora who was shot to death while rescuing a woman from being beaten.

Kelly Acosta was 29 years old when an unknown suspect gunned him down in the parking lot of the apartment complex on South Dillon Way just north of Quincy.

kelly acosta murder anniv 6vo frame 273 Reward Grows To $40,000 As Murder Remains Unsolved 1 Year Later

(credit: CBS)

Friends gathered Sunday where Acosta worked at the Emerald Isle on Parker Road to raise money to help bring his killer to justice.

Co-workers there were not just fellow employees; they were his family, said Brittany Allen, Acosta’s best friend.

kelly acosta murder anniv 6vo frame 183 Reward Grows To $40,000 As Murder Remains Unsolved 1 Year Later

(credit: CBS)

So far, the group and supporters along with the help of a couple of organizations have raised more than $40,000. The growing reward will go to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

“It’s really hard without him,” Allen told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia.

kelly acosta murder anniv 6vo frame 768 Reward Grows To $40,000 As Murder Remains Unsolved 1 Year Later

(credit: CBS)

Where Acosta once worked alongside her serving customers at the bar of the Emerald Isle, now only pictures hang and memories remain of the loving and equally loved young man.

“He was kind of like the father figure around here,” Allen said. “He kind of rallied us all in and kept us on our ‘A’ game all of the time.”

kelly acosta murder anniv 6vo frame 736 Reward Grows To $40,000 As Murder Remains Unsolved 1 Year Later

(credit: CBS)

On the one-year anniversary of his death, friends packed the place to remember him and raise reward funds with the sale of bracelets, hats and t-shirts.

“I think it just speaks volumes to the person Kelly was,” Allen said. “He loved everyone. I never knew one person that he had ill will with.”

kelly acosta murder anniv 6vo frame 586 Reward Grows To $40,000 As Murder Remains Unsolved 1 Year Later

(credit: CBS)

Friends said that in the early morning hours of Feb. 18, 2017, Acosta heard screams in the parking lot outside of his Aurora apartment. When he ran outside and tried to save a woman who was being beaten by a male suspect, his efforts were met with two gunshots that ended his life.

“He stepped in and did the right thing at the right time. And that was Kelly’s nature,” said Tim Robles, another friend.

kelly acosta murder case 5 Reward Grows To $40,000 As Murder Remains Unsolved 1 Year Later

(credit: CBS)

Robles said Sunday’s gathering was more about celebrating Acosta’s life than grieving his loss.

“We were lucky enough to know him,” Robles said. “We were lucky enough to be friends with him, to be family with him.”

Friends reached out with a plea for information that would help to mend their broken hearts. “We’re done crying because we miss him,” Robles said. “Now we’re more angry, and crying because justice hasn’t been served yet.”

aurora fatal fight 5pkg tran86578768sfer Reward Grows To $40,000 As Murder Remains Unsolved 1 Year Later

(credit: CBS)

“For us to not have any answers right now is extremely frustrating,” Allen added.

Officer Bill Hummel, a spokesman with the Aurora Police Department, said that investigators still had not been able to identify a suspect.

kelly acosta murder anniv 6vo frame 987 Reward Grows To $40,000 As Murder Remains Unsolved 1 Year Later

(credit: CBS)

Police are asking for the public’s help. Officers will follow up on every lead, no matter how big or small, Hummel said.

Anyone with information can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers or call the case detective directly.

The Aurora Police Department is asking anyone with information about the case to contact Sergeant Matt Fyles with the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at 303-739-6041. Tipsters can also use Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders