DENVER (CBS4) – A new report shows just how hot the housing market is in Denver.

Online real estate company, Redfin, shows homes are selling on average 19 days after listing.

denver homes selling fast 6vo transfer frame 454 Report: Denver Homes Selling At The Fourth Fastest Rate In The Country

(credit: CBS)

It’s estimated the median sales price for a home in Denver is a little more than $380,000.

That’s up 9.5 percent from a year earlier.

The report also shows there were only 2,843 home sales in Denver last month.

Only three other markets in the country have more homes selling faster than Denver: San Jose, California Seattle and Oakland, California.

LINK: Redfin Market Tracker Report

