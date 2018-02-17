  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police have arrested the man they say murdered a teacher in her Downtown Denver apartment.

terry dunford Police Arrest Homeless Man Wanted In Teachers Murder

Terry Dunford (credit: Denver Police)

Investigators reached out to the public to help find Terry Lane Dunford II on Friday. They announced on Saturday they arrested him.

Officers discovered the body of Jeanna Leslie, 49, early Wednesday morning inside her third story unit near Stout Street near 15th.

stout street homicide 6pkg transfer frame 482 Police Arrest Homeless Man Wanted In Teachers Murder

(credit: CBS)

According to court documents, Leslie was stabbed to death on Feb. 7. Those documents also state Leslie and the suspect were both seen at the Champa Fine Wine & Liquor store the night she died.

jeanna leslie Police Arrest Homeless Man Wanted In Teachers Murder

Jeanna Leslie (credit: Leslie Family)

Investigators say the two were then seen leaving together. A week later, when they responded to Leslie’s home, they found two cases of beer and a receipt from that store.

They say they also found a wallet with Dunford’s identification inside, including a Veterans Affairs and Denver Rescue Mission card he received the day Leslie was murdered.

stout street homicide 6pkg transfer frame 854 Police Arrest Homeless Man Wanted In Teachers Murder

(credit: CBS)

Investigators say they also found a custody report from Wheatridge police inside Leslie’s apartment. The report had Dunford’s name listed on it.

Leslie had moved to Denver to be closer to her teenage children. They say she was always willing to help people and trusted people. “Sometimes that could get her in trouble,” her daughter, Audra said.

stout street homicide 6pkg transfer frame 0 Police Arrest Homeless Man Wanted In Teachers Murder

(credit: CBS)

Details about how Leslie and Dunford knew each other have not been released. Dunford is charged with first degree murder.

