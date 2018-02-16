DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police were investigating a shooting in the area of West 30th Avenue and Vallejo Street Friday afternoon. They asked people to avoid the area.
One victim with a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital. The Denver Police Department said the victim is a juvenile male. He was shot in the leg and is expected to survive.
When Copter4 flew overhead at about 4 p.m. we could see a white car with a broken window.
The driver’s door was open and the windshield wipers were on.
West 30th Avenue was closed between Vallejo Street and Umatilla Street during ongoing investigation, per Denver Police.
There is no suspect info at this time, per Denver Police.