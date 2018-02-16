  • CBS4Watch Now
    Live News KCNC-CBS4 News at 5 p.m.

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver, Denver Police Department, Shooting Investigation

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police were investigating a shooting in the area of West 30th Avenue and Vallejo Street Friday afternoon. They asked people to avoid the area.

One victim with a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital. The Denver Police Department said the victim is a juvenile male. He was shot in the leg and is expected to survive.

When Copter4 flew overhead at about 4 p.m. we could see a white car with a broken window.

denver shooting 2 Police Investigating After Juvenile Shot In Denver

(CBS)

The driver’s door was open and the windshield wipers were on.

denver shooting 3 Police Investigating After Juvenile Shot In Denver

(CBS)

West 30th Avenue was closed between Vallejo Street and Umatilla Street during ongoing investigation, per Denver Police.

There is no suspect info at this time, per Denver Police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders