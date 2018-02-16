DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for a homeless man in connection with the stabbing death of a woman in downtown Denver.
Neighbors tell CBS4 they noticed a bad smell a couple of days ago in the Rio Grande Lofts building near 15th and Stout Street.
Officers went to the woman’s apartment on a welfare check. When they arrived, they found the body of an adult woman, later identified as Jeanna Leslie.
Police say she had been stabbed to death on Feb. 13.
On Friday afternoon, investigators released pictures of Terry Lane Dunford II, wanted in the murder of Leslie. He is described as a white male, 6-foot, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Dunford, 40, is believed to be homeless in the downtown area.
Anyone with information regarding this crimes is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.