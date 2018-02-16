  • CBS4Watch Now
    Live News KCNC-CBS4 News at 5 p.m.

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    View All Programs
Filed Under:15th Avenue, Crime Stoppers, Denver Police, Homicide Investigation, Jeanna Leslie, Local TV, Rio Grande Lofts, Stout Street, Terry Lane Dunford

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for a homeless man in connection with the stabbing death of a woman in downtown Denver.

homicide Police Search For Homeless Man Wanted In Deadly Stabbing

(credit: CBS)

Neighbors tell CBS4 they noticed a bad smell a couple of days ago in the Rio Grande Lofts building near 15th and Stout Street.

jeanna leslie Police Search For Homeless Man Wanted In Deadly Stabbing

Jeanna Leslie (credit: Leslie Family)

Officers went to the woman’s apartment on a welfare check. When they arrived, they found the body of an adult woman, later identified as Jeanna Leslie.

Police say she had been stabbed to death on Feb. 13.

homeless murder suspect Police Search For Homeless Man Wanted In Deadly Stabbing

Terry Lane (credit: Denver Police Dept.)

On Friday afternoon, investigators released pictures of Terry Lane Dunford II, wanted in the murder of Leslie. He is described as a white male, 6-foot, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Dunford, 40, is believed to be homeless in the downtown area.

Anyone with information regarding this crimes is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders