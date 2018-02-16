  • CBS4On Air

By Rick Sallinger

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Four assisted living homes in the Denver metro area have suddenly closed after a complaint prompted state health officials to move in.

Miriam Dunnam and other residents were given just 45 minutes to pack up at the Stanford house location in Lakewood.care facility shutdown 5map frame 901 Lack Of Food, Medication Cited Among Reasons For Closure Of Assisted Living Facilities

“I’m so glad, it deserved to be closed long ago,” she said.

It is one of four now closed that had been owned by Nurturing Care formerly known as Prima.

John Parker was also a resident.

“When the trash was piling up outside it had human waste,” he told CBS4 investigator Rick Sallinger.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Health Facilities Division Director Randy Kuykendall says this was an emergency situation.

“We responded to complaints of health and safety issues in two buildings. We found violations of minimum standards for assisted living,” said Kuykendall.

In some cases medication was not available for residents there was a lack of staffing and adminsitration and a lack of food.

Parker said that was very true, “I spent $160 out of my pocket just to make sure people had enough food.”

Two facilites were closed by the state while residents were being moved out of two others to facilities deemed temporary for now.

In some cases that was seen as an improvement from where they were before.

Ask Miriam Dunnam, “You felt like it was the end of the road a horrible place to be.”

The state health department says the problems appear to stem from the sale of the assisted-living facilities that fell through. Some staff members were not paid.

A manager of the Stanford location reached by CBS4 on the phone said “no comment” and hung up.

The health department has forwarded information to Adult Protective Services, the Attorney General and law enforcement authorities.

LINK: File A Health Facility Complaint

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

