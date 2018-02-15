By Jamie Leary

DENVER (CBS4) – Police have significantly increased a reward hoping for a break in the murder of a Denver man who was randomly gunned down last year.

Richard Hammond, a 63-year-old retired Marine Major, worked for a school district in Colorado Springs.

On Feb. 14, 2017, Hammond left his home on Bruce Randolph Avenue and York Street in Denver. As usual, he left early in preparation for the long commute but never made it to work. He was later found shot to death in his car a few blocks away from his house.

“I’m angry. I’m angry and I don’t know who to be angry at,” said Kristy Valdez, Hammond’s widow.

Valdez still cannot make sense of the crime. She says her husband, a retired Marine Major, was liked by everyone he encountered.

“He did nothing to offend anyone. That’s the thing that just pisses me off the most. He did nothing and if I had to bet on it, he was trying to help somebody,” said Valdez.

Valdez is hopeful a reward increase will lead to a tip. At the very least, she hopes Hammond’s killer hears her words.

“Whoever did this, you’re a coward and your parents are crap.” Valdez cried, “I do blame your parents and if you don’t like it, well…”

“When you raise kids that are unaccountable, you get kids that are unaccountable. They not just all of a sudden going to be good people. You have to be careful who you raise.”

When asked if she was ready to have her day in court, Valdez said she was beyond that point.

Police said Wednesday they need help solving the case. If you have any information call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP. The reward in the case is currently $12,000.

