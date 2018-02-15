Filed Under:Coffee Joint, Dan Rowland, Legalized Marijuana, Marijuana Club, Pot Club, Rita Tsalyuk

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado business is closer to becoming one of the nation’s first legal marijuana clubs.

Owners of the Coffee Joint plan to charge an entry fee to the bring-your-own marijuana space, where customers can vape or eat products.

gettyimages 691896194 Denver Moves Closer To Sparking Up At Legal Marijuana Club

(credit: MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images)

A Denver attorney recommended on Wednesday that the city approve the proposal following a public hearing last Friday. The city of Denver’s top licensing regulator has the final say on issuing the permit. It’s not clear when that might happen.

Denver voters in 2016 approved a ballot measure allowing pot clubs. The city began taking applications in August, but businesses had to complete an extensive application and adhere to strict limits on location.

The clubs also cannot sell marijuana products.

Denver has received two applications but officials expect more.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch