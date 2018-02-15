DENVER (CBS4) – The superintendent of Denver Public Schools released a letter to students and families in the wake of Wednesday’s deadly school shooting in Florida.

Superintendent Tom Boasberg said the district stands united with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Boasberg listed resources parents can use to talk to their kids about the tragic shooting, including a website called Talking to Children About Violence: Tips for Parents and Teachers on the website of the National Association of School Psychologists and the Family and Community Engagement (FACE) helpline number: 720-423-3054.

He also said “The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority. Our trained and professional Safety Team works directly with Denver Police to ensure coordinated approaches to school safety, and all schools are required to have emergency action plans.” He reminded everyone about the state’s Safe2Tell hotline for reporting concerns about possible school violence. That number is 877-542-7233.

Boasberg was one of several Colorado leaders who shared public reactions to the mass shooting.

Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican and Colorado’s junior senator, tweeted as the situation was still unfolding “I am heartbroken for the students & family of those involved in this horrible tragedy & I’m praying for our first responders as they act swiftly to contain the situation.”

Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat and the state’s senior senator, wrote a tweet that started in the form of a tough question.

“When did mass shootings become a normal part of American life?” he wrote.

“There’s an entire generation growing up in fear that their school will be next.”

It ended with his thoughts for families and victims, and him saying “I know thoughts are not enough. … It’s time for action.”