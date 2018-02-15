DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools is broadcasting a radio show specifically for refugee families who are now calling Colorado home.
DPS recently launched “New American Neighbors” that airs in seven languages.
The show has topics that are important to immigrant families like how to navigate the U.S. education system, job placement and gaining new skills.
DPS teamed up with the Colorado African Organization to create the program.
SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4
“It’s very important for me and my community and for the people who came from their home countries to feel like they belong to the United States,” said Mohamed Juma, radio host in Arabic.
New American Neighbors will air weekly online in languages including Arabic, French, and Somali. That’s in addition to the English, Spanish and Vietnamese radio shows DPS already offers.