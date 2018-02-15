Filed Under:Denver Public Schools, DPS, Local TV, New American Neighbors, Radio Program

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools is broadcasting a radio show specifically for refugee families who are now calling Colorado home.

DPS recently launched “New American Neighbors” that airs in seven languages.

dps radio program 5vo frame 17 New American Neighbors Radio Show Focuses On Refugee Families

(credit: CBS)

The show has topics that are important to immigrant families like how to navigate the U.S. education system, job placement and gaining new skills.

dps radio program 5vo frame 257 New American Neighbors Radio Show Focuses On Refugee Families

(credit: CBS)

DPS teamed up with the Colorado African Organization to create the program.

dps radio program 5vo frame 347 New American Neighbors Radio Show Focuses On Refugee Families

(credit: CBS)

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“It’s very important for me and my community and for the people who came from their home countries to feel like they belong to the United States,” said Mohamed Juma, radio host in Arabic.

dps radio program 5vo frame 107 New American Neighbors Radio Show Focuses On Refugee Families

(credit: CBS)

New American Neighbors will air weekly online in languages including Arabic, French, and Somali. That’s in addition to the English, Spanish and Vietnamese radio shows DPS already offers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch