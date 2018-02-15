(CBS4) – Interest may be fading in the man dubbed “hatchet man” for making threats to hikers and bicyclists in El Paso County, in connection with a double teen murder in Indiana.
Daniel Nations was arrested in Colorado last year.
Nations pleaded guilty to threatening people with a hatchet on the Mount Herman Trail near Monument last September and was sentenced to three years of supervised probation. The death of a cyclist in that same area is still under investigation.
He was once a person of interest in the murders of two teenagers, Abby Williams and Libby German.
Indiana authorities have interviewed Nations in connection with the murders of Williams and German in Delphi, Indiana. Both were found dead after they didn’t return home from a hike last February.
“He’s not a person I care a whole lot about at this moment in time and that’s all I will say about Daniel Nations,” said Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter.
State police in Indiana say they are not actively investigating Nations for the murder of the two young girls but also said until somebody is arrested, police are interested in everyone.