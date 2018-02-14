Filed Under:Florists, Flower Sales, Flowers, Local TV, Sweetheart, Valentine's Day

DENVER (CBS4)– Florists in the Denver metro area are like others nationwide on Valentine’s Day: they’re trying to keep up with the rush of customers who want to buy flowers for their sweetheart.

Florists have been preparing for the busy day in hopes of fulfilling all orders of flowers. Deliveries are booked solid all day Wednesday.

Internet orders are up 12 percent this year but walk-in sales are also expected to be on the rise.

Employees at Lehrer’s Flowers were in the shop at 5 a.m. Wednesday, putting the finishing touches on bouquets waiting to be delivered. The store had about 100,000 stems ready for sale when the store opened at 7 a.m.

