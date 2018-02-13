GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Garfield County Sheriff is warning residents about “river bottles” washing up on the river banks that could be dangerous.
Over the past week, people living in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin Counties have encountered a lot of bottles turning up on river banks. The bottles are similar in size to a water bottle but have been mostly encapsulated in duct tape.
The sheriff says in most cases, the bottles have been filled with a blue or purple liquid and a paper-like substance. The contents of the bottles are corrosive and flammable. The contents are also hazardous to human health.
Authorities believe the bottles were used in what’s known as the cold cook method of making methamphetamine.
Dozens of the bottles have been discovered in the Roaring Fork River near Basalt last month.
The sheriff says to avoid the bottles, don’t touch them or open the bottles. Instead, those who see the bottles are asked to note the location of the bottle and to call authorities.