DENVER (CBS4)– A state lawmaker is reacting to sexual harassment allegations against him by stepping down as chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee.

An outside investigation found evidence to support the complaint against Sen. Randy Baumgardner, a Republican representing Hot Sulphur Springs.

randy baumgarden presser frame 9848 Lawmaker Resigns From Committee Chairman Position After Sexual Harassment Allegations

Sen. Randy Baumgardner (R) Hot Sulphur Springs (credit: CBS)

There have been calls from voters for Baumgardner to step down once the investigation was complete. Baumgardner claims the investigation was biased and flawed.

He released a letter from Senate President Kevin Grantham that reflects similar feelings.

baumgardner letter Lawmaker Resigns From Committee Chairman Position After Sexual Harassment Allegations

(credit: CBS)

Baumgardner denies the allegations. On Tuesday, he apologized to the victim.

“If I did anything at all that was offensive to you or suggestive that you thought was offensive, I want to apologize to you,” said Baumgardner.

Besides stepping down from the committee, Baumgardner also agreed to attend sensitivity training.

