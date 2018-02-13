Filed Under:Escuela Rexford Guy Tugwell, Local TV, Puerto Rico, Xcel Energy

CAYEY, Puerto Rico (CBS4) – Xcel Energy crews from Colorado are continuing to make a difference in Puerto Rico.

xcel in puerto rico 5natsvo transfer frame 19 Puerto Rican Children Cheer After Xcel Crews Restore Schools Power

Children in Puerto Rico cheer after Xcel energy crews restore power to their school.
(credit: Xcel Energy)

The crews just restored power to Escuela Rexford Guy Tugwell, a Montessori school, last Thursday.

The school has been in the dark since Hurricane Maria hit in September.

Xcel crews from the Upper Midwest, Texas, New Mexico and Colorado have been on the island since Jan. 29.

Students and staff cheered when they heard the school bells ringing. Some even shouted “Gracias! Gracias,” to thank the crews.

Some crew members responded, “De nada. De nada.”

So far, the crews have restored power to nearly 2,000 people.

Despite 75 percent of the island’s power being restored, hundreds of thousands are still without power.

