CAYEY, Puerto Rico (CBS4) – Xcel Energy crews from Colorado are continuing to make a difference in Puerto Rico.
The crews just restored power to Escuela Rexford Guy Tugwell, a Montessori school, last Thursday.
The school has been in the dark since Hurricane Maria hit in September.
Xcel crews from the Upper Midwest, Texas, New Mexico and Colorado have been on the island since Jan. 29.
Students and staff cheered when they heard the school bells ringing. Some even shouted “Gracias! Gracias,” to thank the crews.
Some crew members responded, “De nada. De nada.”
So far, the crews have restored power to nearly 2,000 people.
Despite 75 percent of the island’s power being restored, hundreds of thousands are still without power.