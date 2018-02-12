DENVER (CBS4)– Highlands Ranch native and University of Denver Pioneer hockey player Troy Terry is hoping to lead Team USA to a gold medal at the Winter Olympics.

Terry is no stranger to international competition and while he’s hoping to add an Olympic medal to his already very full trophy case, his DU teammates will have some mixed emotions while watching their buddy wearing red white and blue.

Last year Terry became an international hockey sensation when he scored three shootout goals in the World Junior Semi Finals against Russia. One day later, he added another shootout goal helping the Americans bring home the gold medal.

Now, one year later Terry will represent the US on the biggest stage there is for hockey.

“Truthfully, it’s been like a four or five month process. As it’s gone along I’ve heard more and more and once I got the call it was the first time it seemed real. I’ve taken some time to enjoy it and be with my family. It’s been pretty crazy,” said Terry.

He found out that he would be going to South Korea on New Year’s Day but he didn’t let his Olympic dreams get in the way of his duties at DU. He tallied seven points for the Pioneers in his last eight games.

And while Terry tried to keep the Olympics in the back of his mind, his DU teammates didn’t let him forget.

“I get razzed a lot from the guys on the team about being an Olympian and all that type of stuff. They’re all so excited for me,” said Terry.

“I told him to get an Olympian tattoo on his chest, but he says his pec isn’t big enough yet… No, I’m kidding. He’s pretty humble so he doesn’t want to do, so… but I think he should,” said DU Forward Jarid Lukosevicius.

“He’s been on me about that. He says everyone does it, everyone gets the tattoo,” said Terry.

While Terry will have support at DU, a few of his teammates will be rooting for Team USA, despite their country of origin.

“I am so excited for him… I guess,” said Lukosevicius.

“We have obviously a lot of Canadians. They’re rooting for their home country unless I’m on the ice,” said Terry.

The opening game for Terry and the US men in the Winter Games is set for Wednesday.