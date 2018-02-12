By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A storm system west of Colorado will bring snow to the mountains on Monday while a cold front moving into the state from the east brings very cold air to Denver and the Front Range. In fact, some of the coldest temperatures in Colorado on Monday will be found in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas with highs stuck in the 20s under mostly cloudy skies.

It will FEEL even colder than the thermometer indicated on Monday in the metro area because of high humidity. Think Midwest or East Coast. That’s how it will feel. The low clouds will cause occasional flurries and perhaps even a few afternoon light snow shower but no accumulation is expected at lower elevations.

It’s a different story in the mountains where snow likely is through Monday night. Accumulation will be relatively minor for the mountains of Eagle and Summit County as well as the Winter Park area with up to 6 inches by early Tuesday. Farther to the southwest the snow will be much heavier. Some locations in the San Juan Mountains could see up to 2 feet of accumulation while the Crested Butte and Gunnison areas will see 5-10 inches.

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures will return on Tuesday followed by the warmest day of the week for Valentine’s Day on Wednesday.

