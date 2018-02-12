GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — The railroad crossing in Northern Colorado where two high school students have died in the past year has been closed to traffic. Changes are being made to the crossing which are designed to make it safer.
The latest victim, Eaton High School student Kennedi Ingram, was killed just last week.
Ingram, 18, was killed at the crossing on Fifth Street when her SUV was struck by a Union Pacific train.
In February 2017, 16-year-old Dallas Duran was killed by a train at the same location.
Temporary signs closing the crossing were put up Saturday afternoon in Eaton after more than 150 residents demanded action at a community meeting earlier in the day.