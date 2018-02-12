U.S. Woman With Terrible Headaches Wakes Up With British AccentA strange medical condition has left a former Texas beauty queen - who has never left the U.S. - with a British accent.

38-Year-Old Teacher Died After Not Getting Flu Meds Due To High Price, Husband SaysHeather Holland, a second-grade teacher and mother of two, reportedly held off getting her prescription drugs because of a $116 copay.

Pot Company Uses Party Bus Tours To Showcase Medical BenefitA recreational pot tourism company known for their party bus is starting a new type of cannabis tour. One that will explain and explore the medical benefits of the plant.

LUCAS Helps First Responders Perform Life-Saving CPRWest Metro Fire Rescue is training with the newest member of their life-saving team -- Lucas. No, that’s not a person – it’s a device.

Restaurant Remains Open After Salmonella DeathA restaurant in Aurora remains open months after one person died from salmonella linked to the "family combo" on the menu.

Scientists Say Certain Foods Linked To Spread Of CancerA recent study, published in the journal Nature, says reducing the levels of asparagine consumed could dramatically reduce cancer's ability to spread throughout the body.