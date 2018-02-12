COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Colorado Avalanche forward Alexander Kerfoot. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — The railroad crossing in Northern Colorado where two high school students have died in the past year has been closed to traffic. Changes are being made to the crossing which are designed to make it safer.

The latest victim, Eaton High School student Kennedi Ingram, was killed just last week.eaton rr crossing map frame 0 Railroad Crossing Closed After Teens Killed

Ingram, 18, was killed at the crossing on Fifth Street when her SUV was struck by a Union Pacific train.

In February 2017, 16-year-old Dallas Duran was killed by a train at the same location.

3 credit greeley tribune copy Railroad Crossing Closed After Teens Killed

A railroad crossing sign sits at the intersection where Kennedi Ingram was killed in a traffic crash involving a train Tuesday night in Eaton. Ingram is the second person in less than a year to die in a crash at the crossing. (credit: Greeley Tribune)

Temporary signs closing the crossing were put up Saturday afternoon in Eaton after more than 150 residents demanded action at a community meeting earlier in the day.

2 credit greeley tribune copy Railroad Crossing Closed After Teens Killed

Kennedi Ingram (credit: Greeley Tribune)

