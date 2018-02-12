COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Colorado Avalanche forward Alexander Kerfoot. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
NEW YORK (AP) — Police say Donald Trump Jr.’s wife opened an envelope that contained white powder, felt ill and was taken to New York City hospital as a precaution.

A police department spokesman says a preliminary test of the powder indicated it wasn’t dangerous.

They say Vanessa Trump called 911 Monday morning after opening a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. at their midtown Manhattan apartment. Police say she said she was coughing and felt nauseous.

The Trump Organization didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. It’s unclear what the powder was.

gettyimages 669489928 Police: Donald Trump Jr.s Wife Opens Letter Containing White Powder

Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. at The White House on April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/WireImage)

Detectives from the New York Police Department’s intelligence division and Secret Service agents are investigating. A spokeswoman for the Secret Service hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

