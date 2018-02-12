DENVER (CBS4)– There’s still time to sign up to strip down and hit the streets to help fight a disease that affects children.
Cupid’s Undie Run is scheduled for Feb. 24 in downtown Denver. Although undies are encouraged for race wear, costumes are also encouraged for those who might want to be a little more covered up.
Proceeds from the race go to the Children’s Tumor Foundation to help fight against neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form on nerve tissue.
Cupid’s Undie Run is a popular event in multiple cities across the nation and even across the world.
Typically more than $125,000 will be raised during each race in Denver.
The race/party starts at noon on Feb. 24 at McNichols Civic Center Building.
