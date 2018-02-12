COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Colorado Avalanche forward Alexander Kerfoot. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
DENVER (CBS4)– There’s still time to sign up to strip down and hit the streets to help fight a disease that affects children.

Cupid’s Undie Run is scheduled for Feb. 24 in downtown Denver. Although undies are encouraged for race wear, costumes are also encouraged for those who might want to be a little more covered up.

cupids undie run Strip Down & Hit The Streets For A Good Cause

Cupid’s Undie Run (credit: CBS)

Proceeds from the race go to the Children’s Tumor Foundation to help fight against neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form on nerve tissue.

Cupid’s Undie Run is a popular event in multiple cities across the nation and even across the world.

gettyimages 510095586 Strip Down & Hit The Streets For A Good Cause

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 14: Contestants wearing their underwear take past in Cupids Undie Run on February 14, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. Cupid’s Undie Run is an annual charity event. The fun run encourages people to run in their best pair of undies is held on Valentine’s Day and raises money for the Children’s Tumour Foundation of Australia. Cupid’s Undie Run takes place in 36 cities worldwide and raised $3.5 million last year. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Typically more than $125,000 will be raised during each race in Denver.

The race/party starts at noon on Feb. 24 at McNichols Civic Center Building.

LINK: Cupid’s Undie Run

