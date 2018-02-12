Filed Under:Bruno Mars, Local TV, Pepsi Center

DENVER (CBS4) – Bruno Mars will perform two shows at the Pepsi Center in Denver in September.

bruno mars Bruno Mars Announces Hell Play 2 Shows At The Pepsi Center, Reveals Date

Bruno Mars (credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

Earlier this month the pop star announced that he would stop in Denver as part of his 24K Magic Tour but he didn’t reveal when. On Monday morning it was announced that he will perform in concerts on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8.

People who bought tickets for a Pepsi Center show Bruno Mars had planned to perform last October but had to cancel at the last minute will be able to use those tickets for the first night’s concert.

The general sale of tickets for the two shows go begins Feb. 16 at noon.

gettyimages 911534780 Bruno Mars Announces Hell Play 2 Shows At The Pepsi Center, Reveals Date

Cardi B and Bruno Mars perform onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

Mars will perform with singer Cardi B. She’s featured in Bruno Mars’ hit song “Finesse.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch