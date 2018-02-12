DENVER (CBS4) – Bruno Mars will perform two shows at the Pepsi Center in Denver in September.
Earlier this month the pop star announced that he would stop in Denver as part of his 24K Magic Tour but he didn’t reveal when. On Monday morning it was announced that he will perform in concerts on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8.
People who bought tickets for a Pepsi Center show Bruno Mars had planned to perform last October but had to cancel at the last minute will be able to use those tickets for the first night’s concert.
The general sale of tickets for the two shows go begins Feb. 16 at noon.
Mars will perform with singer Cardi B. She’s featured in Bruno Mars’ hit song “Finesse.”