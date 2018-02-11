BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Parents in Brighton have one final chance to speak up about a proposal for the Brighton School District 27-J to turn into a four-day school week.
Half of all school districts in Colorado have done so.
Officials in Brighton say the move will save around $1 million, and hope the real value will come in with attracting and keeping quality teachers.
Those teachers would have to exchange a three-day weekend for less pay.
The next public input meeting is Monday night at the West Ridge Elementary School from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.
A final decision will be announced mid-March.