Filed Under:4-Day School Week, Brighton 27J School District, Colorado School Finance Project, Local TV, School Week

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Parents in Brighton have one final chance to speak up about a proposal for the Brighton School District 27-J to turn into a four-day school week.

brighton schools bond 5pkg transfer Final Public Input Meeting On 4 Day School Week To Be Held Monday

Packed hallways at Prairie View High School (credit: CBS)

Half of all school districts in Colorado have done so.

Officials in Brighton say the move will save around $1 million, and hope the real value will come in with attracting and keeping quality teachers.

Those teachers would have to exchange a three-day weekend for less pay.

The next public input meeting is Monday night at the West Ridge Elementary School from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

A final decision will be announced mid-March.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch