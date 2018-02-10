Filed Under:Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Police Department, Deputy Micah Flick Killed, El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Local TV, New Life Church

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Law enforcement from all over Colorado and the country came to pay their respects to their fallen brother in blue, Deputy Micah Flick, on Saturday.

deputy flick funeral 5pkg transfer frame 0 Love Always Wins: Family, Friends Remember Fallen Deputy Flick

(credit: CBS)

Hundreds of people packed into the New Life Church in Colorado Springs.

deputy flick funeral 5pkg transfer frame 150 Love Always Wins: Family, Friends Remember Fallen Deputy Flick

(credit: CBS)

A member from every attending agency placed a white flower with a blue tips near Flick’s casket and then saluted the Flick Family.

“The thin blue line is holding, and will continue to hold,” said Flick’s brother-in-law, Chris Brown.

deputy flick funeral 5pkg transfer frame 2994 Love Always Wins: Family, Friends Remember Fallen Deputy Flick

Chris Brown (credit: CBS)

Flick’s widow, Rachael, thanked the community for the love shown to her family since the night of the shooting.

“And it was so powerful … that they love us and they’re saying thank you,” she said.

deputy flick funeral 5pkg transfer frame 985 Love Always Wins: Family, Friends Remember Fallen Deputy Flick

Rachael Flick (credit: CBS)

El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder remembered Flick as one of his most dedicated deputies.

“He loved his job, and everyone will tell you he excelled in every job he held. Micah was killed in the line of duty on the exact day of his 11th anniversary of service with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office,” Elder said.

deputy flick funeral 5pkg transfer frame 1795 Love Always Wins: Family, Friends Remember Fallen Deputy Flick

El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder (credit: CBS)

In the first six weeks of 2018, Gov. John Hickenlooper has attended the funerals of three Colorado law enforcement officers.

“Sometimes I wonder if God takes the best among us to remind us to live our lives to the fullest and live in their image,” the governor said.

deputy flick funeral 5pkg transfer frame 2515 Love Always Wins: Family, Friends Remember Fallen Deputy Flick

Governor John Hickenlooper (credit: CBS)

As his family would remember, Flick’s life impact many.

“I love you with all my heart. You are my hero. We have the watch… and lastly, love always wins,” said Brown.

deputy flick funeral 5pkg transfer frame 240 Love Always Wins: Family, Friends Remember Fallen Deputy Flick

(credit: CBS)

Hundreds lined the procession route following the funeral.

The public stood in the snow and sub-freezing temperatures waiting for their opportunity to say goodbye to Deputy Flick.

A donation site has been established for Flick’s family online or in person: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Foundation, 1980 Dominion Way, Ste. 200. Colorado Springs, CO 80918.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch