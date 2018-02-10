COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Law enforcement from all over Colorado and the country came to pay their respects to their fallen brother in blue, Deputy Micah Flick, on Saturday.

Hundreds of people packed into the New Life Church in Colorado Springs.

A member from every attending agency placed a white flower with a blue tips near Flick’s casket and then saluted the Flick Family.

“The thin blue line is holding, and will continue to hold,” said Flick’s brother-in-law, Chris Brown.

Flick’s widow, Rachael, thanked the community for the love shown to her family since the night of the shooting.

“And it was so powerful … that they love us and they’re saying thank you,” she said.

El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder remembered Flick as one of his most dedicated deputies.

“He loved his job, and everyone will tell you he excelled in every job he held. Micah was killed in the line of duty on the exact day of his 11th anniversary of service with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office,” Elder said.

In the first six weeks of 2018, Gov. John Hickenlooper has attended the funerals of three Colorado law enforcement officers.

“Sometimes I wonder if God takes the best among us to remind us to live our lives to the fullest and live in their image,” the governor said.

As his family would remember, Flick’s life impact many.

“I love you with all my heart. You are my hero. We have the watch… and lastly, love always wins,” said Brown.

Hundreds lined the procession route following the funeral.

The public stood in the snow and sub-freezing temperatures waiting for their opportunity to say goodbye to Deputy Flick.

A donation site has been established for Flick’s family online or in person: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Foundation, 1980 Dominion Way, Ste. 200. Colorado Springs, CO 80918.