Expectations for the Valentine’s Day date can be staggering, and can be intimidating to plan. However, the purpose of Valentine’s Day is to celebrate your significant other, and one way to do so is to create a date that speaks to their personality.

Dinner dates can be tough, because everyone’s tastes are different, and if you’re part of a new couple, you may not be completely familiar with your date’s tastes. Also, restaurants tend to book quickly. Ditch the classic dinner date and do something fun and unusual instead.

Escape Works

1529 Champa St.

Denver, CO 8002

(303) 945-6521

www.escapeworksdenver.com

If you and your significant other enjoy riddles and problem solving, start off your Valentine’s Day at Escape Works. This venue provides theme rooms with puzzles and codes that you need to solve to get out of the room. It’s an excellent method for testing your communication skills, and it’s fun trying to beat the clock. Escape Works features rooms with various themes including a virus outbreak and a casino heist. This venue is fun and heart pounding as you race to escape. Its location is near LoDo, so if you have made a reservation, you can hit your restaurant afterward.

Comedy Works

1226 15th St.

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 595-3637

www.comedyworks.com

Spend Valentine’s Day having a few laughs with your date at one of the Comedy Works locations in the Denver area. Both locations are offering Valentine’s packages, which include roses, candy, or both depending on the package. At the Downtown Denver location, you and your date can share a few laughs with comedian Todd Glass. Rocky LaPorte headlines the Valentine’s Day show at the Landmark location in Greenwood Village. Wherever you end up, you can both count on a good mood after a night filled with laughs.

Balistreri Vineyards

1946 E. 66th Ave.

Denver, CO 80229

(303) 287-5156

www.balistrerivineyards.com

If you’re interested in a more classically romantic Valentine’s Day date, check out the “214 in the Cellar” event at Balistreri Vineyards. This Denver winery is offering a Valentine’s Day meal and wine tasting that features six courses of decadent cuisine paired with a variety of wines from the vineyard. The Vineyard is hosting events on the 13th and 14th to accommodate your schedule. You and your date will learn about the vineyard and the library wines that are chosen to be served with the meal.

The Clocktower Cabaret

1601 Arapahoe St.

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 293-0075

www.clocktowercabaret.com

Take in a classic burlesque and comedy show at the Clocktower Cabaret for a risque spin on Valentine’s Day. The Valentine’s Day Burlesque and Comedy show features dancers, aerial artists, comedy and magicians. The Clocktower Cabaret has curated a delicious menu for the show, and you and your date can enjoy champagne and cocktails. This fun and sexy show will help set a romantic tone for your evening while keeping you and your date entertained throughout the show. It begins at 8:00 p.m. with pre-show cocktails starting at 7:00 p.m.

Stem Ciders

2811 Walnut St., Suite #150

Denver, CO 80205

(720) 443-3007

www.stemciders.com

Denver is known for its abundance of microbreweries but Stem Ciders is different in that it brews up fruity cider. Located in the RiNo neighborhood, Stem Ciders has a variety of flights and tasting options for you and your date to try. The cidery regularly teams up with local businesses and bands to host events like cupcakes and cider and trivia night. Stem Ciders also has a food truck so you and your date can nosh while taste testing the different ciders. Check out the website to see what is up for Valentine’s Day.

