Filed Under:Aspen, Marijuana Legalization, Pitkin County

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – More money was made off of marijuana sales than liquor sales in the mountain town of Aspen last year.

149253066 Pot Sales Top Liquor Sales In Aspen For First Time

Marijuana at a medical dispensary. (credit: David McNew/Getty Images)

That’s according to a report in the Aspen Times, which states that it’s the first time that has happened.

City finance records show pot sales took in $11.3 million in revenue in 2017. Liquor store sales brought in $10.5 million.

Marijuana revenue was up 16 percent from 2016. That was the highest rate of growth from Aspen’s 12 retail sectors.

There are six marijuana dispensaries in Aspen and five liquor stores.

“I think it shows adults are open to change. There are new substitutes, and they can be handled responsibly,” Max Meredith, store manager at the Stash dispensary, told the Aspen Times.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch