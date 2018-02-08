ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – More money was made off of marijuana sales than liquor sales in the mountain town of Aspen last year.
That’s according to a report in the Aspen Times, which states that it’s the first time that has happened.
City finance records show pot sales took in $11.3 million in revenue in 2017. Liquor store sales brought in $10.5 million.
Marijuana revenue was up 16 percent from 2016. That was the highest rate of growth from Aspen’s 12 retail sectors.
There are six marijuana dispensaries in Aspen and five liquor stores.
“I think it shows adults are open to change. There are new substitutes, and they can be handled responsibly,” Max Meredith, store manager at the Stash dispensary, told the Aspen Times.