By Dago Cordova

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– A non-profit based out of Olde Town Arvada is helping people around the world affected by poverty and natural disasters.

Global Refuge provides emergency and medical relief. They also have programs to teach medical skills and disease prevention.

(credit: Global Refuge)

You can help the non-profit with donations and learn more about it on Thursday.

Balefire Goods will host Global Refuge from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 7417 Grandview Avenue in Olde Town Arvada.

(credit: Global Refuge)

The jewelry store will give 20 percent of all their sales to the non-profit.

Light snacks and drinks will be served.

Dago Cordova is a CBS4 news producer.

