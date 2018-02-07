By Dago Cordova
DENVER (CBS4) – Tickets for the Colorado Rockies fireworks games and the Chicago Cubs series will go on sale Wednesday morning.
If you signed up and were selected by the Rockies, you should have received an email Tuesday saying you can buy the tickets online only from 9 a.m. Wednesday to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11.
Another email will be sent with further instructions on how to buy the tickets.
There is a limit of eight per game.
The Cubs three game series is Friday April 20-22nd.
Prices range from $15-$140 each.
Fireworks games are Tuesday July 3 and the 4th of July versus the Giants. Prices for those games are $25-$190 each.
The public online sale for tickets will start on Monday.
Opening Day for the Rockies is Friday April 6 versus the Atlanta Braves.
Get more information at mlb.com/rockies/tickets/.
Dago Cordova is a CBS4 news producer. Follow him on Twitter.