Colorado Rockies, Ticket For Fireworks Games, Tickets For Chicago Cubs Games
Filed Under:Colorado Rockies

By Dago Cordova

DENVER (CBS4) – Tickets for the Colorado Rockies fireworks games and the Chicago Cubs series will go on sale Wednesday morning.

fireworks copy Tickets Go On Sale For Rockies Fireworks Games, Cubs Series

Fans enjoy a fireworks display at Coors Field on July 4, 2017. (credit: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

If you signed up and were selected by the Rockies, you should have received an email Tuesday saying you can buy the tickets online only from 9 a.m. Wednesday to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Another email will be sent with further instructions on how to buy the tickets.

There is a limit of eight per game.

The Cubs three game series is Friday April 20-22nd.

Prices range from $15-$140 each.

Fireworks games are Tuesday July 3 and the 4th of July versus the Giants. Prices for those games are $25-$190 each.

The public online sale for tickets will start on Monday.

Opening Day for the Rockies is Friday April 6 versus the Atlanta Braves.

Get more information at mlb.com/rockies/tickets/.

Dago Cordova is a CBS4 news producer. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch