BOULDER , Colo. (CBS4) – Police at the University of Colorado say a man was injured by a sword-wielding suspect near campus on Wednesday.

The suspect was seen three different times with the weapon. In the third instance, the suspect grabbed a victim’s knife from their backpack and made a slashing motion to the victim.

That victim held up their hands in defense and was slashed. They were taken to the hospital.

The attack happened near 14th Street and Canyon Boulevard around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Students and staff were told to avoid the Varsity Lake area, and the CU Children’s Center was temporarily placed on lockdown.

Officers searched the campus and Boulder Creek Path, but did not find any sign of the suspect.

Boulder Police are looking for a 30-year-old white male, with a black jacket and back pack, carrying a sword. Last seen near the bandshell at Arapahoe and Broadway heading east on the bike path riding a bicycle. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) February 8, 2018

He’s described as a white male with red hair, wearing all black, glasses and carrying a backpack with a sword on a bicycle.

Anyone who may have information about this case should call police dispatch at 303-441-3333 or 911 if danger is imminent.

Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimeshurt.com.

Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.