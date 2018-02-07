COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Stone continues to recover in the hospital after Monday afternoon’s shooting in Colorado Springs that left one deputy dead and three others injured.

Deputy Scott Stone is on the mend, thank you for all of your well wishes! #EPSO #BlueFamily pic.twitter.com/DSPQIK2rqU — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 7, 2018

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tweeted an update on Scott Stone’s condition along with a picture of him in the hospital giving a double “thumbs up.” While fellow officers are excited about Stone’s recovery, they are mourning the passing of one of their own.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick was shot and killed while responding to a motor vehicle theft on Monday afternoon.

Flick leaves behind a wife and twin 7-year-olds, a boy and a girl.

Deputies Scott Stone and Jake Abendschan were both injured by gunfire. Stone was in stable condition on Tuesday morning and Abendschan was treated and released from the hospital Monday night.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office also tweeted an update on Abendschan.

Sgt. Abendschan (left) is doing better! He even gave us a little bit of a smile. Thank you for all of your words of encouragement! #EPSO #BlueFamily pic.twitter.com/JYFD6J7Z2b — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 7, 2018

The suspected gunman, Manuel Zetina, was shot and killed.

Police say detectives in plain clothes who are part of the “Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement,” also known as B.A.T.T.L.E., found a previously reported stolen vehicle from Colorado Springs.

The task force is made up of officers from the police department, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado State Patrol.

Police say the detectives planned to arrest Zetina, 19, in the stolen vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot in order to avoid a police chase.

They say a vehicle theft task force had Zetina under surveillance for some time throughout the area before they tried to arrest him.

They say after approaching Zetina, a fight broke out and the suspect pulled out a handgun and began shooting. Three detectives shot back at Zetina.