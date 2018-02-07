Filed Under:Cheyenne Mountain Schools, Classroom Funding, Education, Local TV, Public School Funding, public schools, State Capitol

DENVER (CBS4)– More than 170 superintendents from across Colorado are trying to find a different way to fund public schools.

The school administrators were in Denver on Wednesday to tout their new formula that would give schools more money by changing the way that funding is distributed.

It would also allow districts to hire more teachers.

There is also funding for programs that the 1994 model doesn’t include.

“There is a significant increase in the amount of funds from the state to local districts for English language learners, for gifted and talented students and for special education students within the funding formula,” said Walt Cooper, Superintendent of Cheyenne Mountains Schools.

The superintendents have been working on this new formula for years.

