DENVER (CBS4) – Two Denver Nuggets starters loaded baggage, greeted passengers and even got to check out the cockpit of a plane on Tuesday afternoon.
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray went to work for Southwest Airlines.
Rocky the mascot was there as well as the players helped load up bags and send passengers on their way.
Both Murray and Jokic said they don’t think they’ll be trading in the Pepsi Center for DIA anytime soon, though.
“It was a lot harder than I thought making announcements and making sure everybody hears you,” Murray said. “That was a lot of fun hanging out with these people, so — great time.”
“It was just interesting to see how everything goes. So it was nice, a good experience, but I’m going to stick to basketball. I like basketball more than this,” Jokic joked.