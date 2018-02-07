Bill Would Clarify Costs Of Visits To Free-Standing ERs For PatientsJennifer Risdon's son got a sore throat. The visit to the doctor cost $841.

RMHC Uses Pediatric Manikins In New Mobile Training CenterFirst responders, doctors, nurses and more can now better prepare for emergencies involving premature infants to adolescents with the help of The Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Mobile Training Center.

Single Men Wait Over 6 Weeks To Wash Bed Sheets, Survey SaysAccording to a recent survey, the average person goes nearly a full month before washing their bed sheets and single men wait even longer.

After 127 Studies, Experts Say Coffee Is Healthy For Everyone Except Pregnant WomenA recent review of 127 separate studies, published in Annual Reviews, found that coffee was not only good for the body but also had a small chance to reduce the development of certain cancers.

Hard Work Pays Off For Girl Scouts, Council Approves Ban On Smoking With Kids In CarAfter a lot of work -- and even some diagreement and pushback from others -- a Girl Scout troop has created an ordinance to improve health in Aurora.

Cancer 'Vaccine' Wiped Out Tumors In Mice, Scientists SayThe new treatment, which was directly injected into the tumor sites of 90 mice, cured 87 mice of the disease.