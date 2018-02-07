DENVER (CBS4)– Drivers need to prepare themselves for slower speeds along Kalamath Street this week between 6th and 8th Avenues. Crews are installing new traffic signals to make the area safer for both pedestrians and drivers.
Denver Public Works says this is a highly-traveled area that is in need of some improvements.
The traffic signal at 7th Avenue and Kalamath Street will be upgraded to a larger, 12-inch signal in order to be more visible to drivers. The intersection will also have pedestrian countdown signals installed, to provide people with better direction of when to cross the street safely.
In addition, Denver Public Works says the area will undergo curb, gutter and pedestrian ramp repairs.
Throughout the week there will be a lane closures along the two-block stretch of Kalamath until Friday.
