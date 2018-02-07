Filed Under:6th Avenue, 8th Avenue, Denver Public Works, Kalamath Street, Local TV, Traffic Signal

By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4)– Drivers need to prepare themselves for slower speeds along Kalamath Street this week between 6th and 8th Avenues. Crews are installing new traffic signals to make the area safer for both pedestrians and drivers.

Denver Public Works says this is a highly-traveled area that is in need of some improvements.

New Traffic Signals Among Improvements On Kalamath

The traffic signal at 7th Avenue and Kalamath Street will be upgraded to a larger, 12-inch signal in order to be more visible to drivers. The intersection will also have pedestrian countdown signals installed, to provide people with better direction of when to cross the street safely.

New Traffic Signals Among Improvements On Kalamath

In addition, Denver Public Works says the area will undergo curb, gutter and pedestrian ramp repairs.

New Traffic Signals Among Improvements On Kalamath

Throughout the week there will be a lane closures along the two-block stretch of Kalamath until Friday.

New Traffic Signals Among Improvements On Kalamath

