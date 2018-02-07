Filed Under:Big Horn Sheep, Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Colorado Springs, Local TV, Salida, San Isabel National Forest

SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4)– A herd of big horn sheep have been relocated to improve their chances of survival.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocated the herd from Colorado Springs to the San Isabel National Forest near Salida, about 100 miles away.

Volunteers joined the sheep roundup and helped move the animals into vehicles after they were netted.

sheep herding cpw 12vo frame 230 Big Horn Sheep Relocated To Improve Herds Health

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

Wildlife officials moved the herd because the one in the San Isabel National Forest was collapsing because of disease.

sheep herding cpw 12vo frame 511 Big Horn Sheep Relocated To Improve Herds Health

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

CPW shared a video and photos of the moment the sheep were released.

sheep herding cpw 12vo frame 819 Big Horn Sheep Relocated To Improve Herds Health

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

