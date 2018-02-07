SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4)– A herd of big horn sheep have been relocated to improve their chances of survival.
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocated the herd from Colorado Springs to the San Isabel National Forest near Salida, about 100 miles away.
Volunteers joined the sheep roundup and helped move the animals into vehicles after they were netted.
Wildlife officials moved the herd because the one in the San Isabel National Forest was collapsing because of disease.
CPW shared a video and photos of the moment the sheep were released.