By Brian Maass

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver police believe a pair of bag thieves who stole luggage at Denver International Airport multiple times last year, are up to their old tricks.

“Yes, it’s the same two back at it again,” said Denver Police Commander Tony Lopez. ”It’s clear to me this is the only thing they know how to do.”

Lopez said police have active arrest warrants out for Bridgett Jones and Brian McMonangle who were convicted last year of stealing bags off the carousels at DIA. They were arrested last fall, charged with stealing passenger luggage on three occasions. Each pleaded guilty to one count of felony theft and received two years probation.

Jones told CBS4,”I made a big mistake and I’m very sorry for doing anything like this to anybody. I do want to apologize to anybody and everybody who I affected. I know it was a big mistake and something stupid. You should never take something that’s not yours. I would never do that again- never.”

But airport police believe that shortly after getting probation and getting out of jail, Jones and McMonangle returned to the DIA bag carousels last Dec. 6, and snatched two passenger bags. Lopez told CBS4 that airport police reviewed surveillance videotape and concluded the suspects on tape were again Jones and McMonangle.

“They blend in and act as passengers and they just took advantage of that luggage that comes down the carousel. It’s pretty evident they are not clear thinking,” said Lopez.

When interviewed by CBS4 last year, Jones said she took part in the thefts to support her drug habit. She said she was not aware at the time that the airport had numerous cameras focused on the bag carousels.

Lopez said if anyone knows where Jones and McMonangle are, they are asked to call the Denver Police Department at (720) 913-2000.

