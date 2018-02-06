Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV, Skiing

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After a light dusting of snow Monday night, Tuesday will be a chilly day for Denver and the Front Range will highs mainly in the lower and and middle 40s. We expect 44° in Denver which is slightly below normal for the first week in February. Skies will start mostly cloudy and then gradually become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

In the mountains, a Winter Weather Advisory will expire before noon but light snow may continue to fall at times through late afternoon. Additional accumulation will be relatively minor compared to what fell on Monday and Monday night. Ski areas along the Continental Divide including Arapahoe Basin and Loveland reported 14 inches of fresh powder early Tuesday morning. Elsewhere 5-10 inches was commonly reported in the mountains.

Wednesday will be a brighter and warmer day with highs in the lower 50s. Thursday will undoubtedly be the warmest day of the week with lower 60s before cooler air returns on Friday.

Then on Saturday a storm coming from California will bring snow to the mountains and based on the GFS “American model”, Denver should see snow as well. Meanwhile other models have virtually no snow for lower elevations. Regardless, it will be much colder with highs likely staying near or below freezing.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

